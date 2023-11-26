Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Linde by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $414.22. The stock had a trading volume of 711,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $416.19.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

