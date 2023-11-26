London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £104 ($130.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($127.61) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £105 ($131.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £100.44 ($125.66).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,858 ($110.82) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,052 ($88.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,970 ($112.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,345.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,343.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7,320.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($99.46), for a total transaction of £1,189,848,834 ($1,488,613,579.38). Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

