Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Acquires 784,549 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,549 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 3.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 1.60% of Sysco worth $599,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 101.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,501,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,402,000 after buying an additional 754,640 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 109.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 992,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,344,000 after buying an additional 517,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.6% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. 1,023,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,742. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

