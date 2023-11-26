Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 4.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 0.90% of AON worth $630,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.02. The stock had a trading volume of 250,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.14. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.