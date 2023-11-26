Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 4.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 1.50% of IQVIA worth $618,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.01. The stock had a trading volume of 427,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

