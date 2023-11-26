Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $468.10 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $468,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.01. 482,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

