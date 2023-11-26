Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $831.92 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,985,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 381,100 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 5.4% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.26% of Oracle worth $831,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. 2,168,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

