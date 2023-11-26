Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 191,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,702,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 191,200 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 4.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $653,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,836. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

