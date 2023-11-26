Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,246,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017,513 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 2.49% of Henry Schein worth $263,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 162,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 532,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,184,000 after buying an additional 56,250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

