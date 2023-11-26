Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 362.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 716,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,494 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Macy’s worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.