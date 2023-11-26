Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,437,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,475 shares during the quarter. Mativ makes up about 2.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 6.27% of Mativ worth $51,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mativ by 52.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 106,156 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mativ in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mativ in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mativ by 41.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mativ by 58.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 391,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 145,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 143,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,429. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $689.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -4.70%.

About Mativ

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.