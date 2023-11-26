McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 7.51% of McGrath RentCorp worth $169,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp
In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRC
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
McGrath RentCorp Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.
