Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 374,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $82,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

