Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $46,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,665 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,318. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $78.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.