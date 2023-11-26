Morgan Stanley Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

SPCE opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,546,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after buying an additional 558,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

