Morgan Stanley Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $76.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.36.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $214,664. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2,182.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,079,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.