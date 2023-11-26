Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.57.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.8% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $238,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MSI opened at $320.84 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $322.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average of $287.36. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.