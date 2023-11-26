Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Movado Group worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 307,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Movado Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MOV stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $37.28.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

