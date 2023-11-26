MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in MSCI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $528.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

