National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.20% of National Vision worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 180.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

