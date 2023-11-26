NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in NetEase by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

