New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.