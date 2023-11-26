Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Newmont worth $39,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.