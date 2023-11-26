Newmont (NYSE:NEM) vs. U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Newmont’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newmont $11.92 billion 2.51 -$429.00 million ($1.03) -36.50

U.S. GoldMining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newmont 0 4 12 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. GoldMining and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.90%. Newmont has a consensus target price of $55.54, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Newmont.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Newmont -7.35% 6.28% 3.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newmont beats U.S. GoldMining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

