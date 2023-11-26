NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 673.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 787,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 526,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 496,089 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,183,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 938,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 357,211 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Stories

