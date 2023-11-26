NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:NGM opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.82.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 673.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
