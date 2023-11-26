NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NiSource by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 2,349,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.