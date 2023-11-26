Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Novan during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading

