NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NTN opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.76.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
