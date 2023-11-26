Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

