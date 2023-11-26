NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $650.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $477.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.28 and a 200-day moving average of $430.40. NVIDIA has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

