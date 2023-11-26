NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $200.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.29. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $150.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

