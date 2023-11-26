O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,588 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.50 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

