O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 7,715 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

