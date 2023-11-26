O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,542 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 79,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,198,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

USB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

