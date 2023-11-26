O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $21,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 292,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

KLIC opened at $50.25 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

