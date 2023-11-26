O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $673.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $678.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.