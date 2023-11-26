O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $132,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $36.93.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

