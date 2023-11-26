O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.57.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $370.19 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.95 and its 200-day moving average is $394.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

