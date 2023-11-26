O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $389.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $393.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.