O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SAP by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAP opened at $154.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $154.53. The company has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.