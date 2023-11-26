O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $564.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average is $493.42. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $571.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

