O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after buying an additional 238,894 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $320.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

