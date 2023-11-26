O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,712 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $580,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 238,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,589,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

