O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $183.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

