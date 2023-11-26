O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 146,709 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,709 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.