O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 154,216 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,216 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Himax Technologies worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 338,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 573,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,881,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 404,277 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

HIMX stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

