O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,426 shares of company stock worth $17,896,307. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

AJG opened at $252.92 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.79 and its 200 day moving average is $224.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

