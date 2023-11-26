O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 614 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $221.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

