O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,346,000 after acquiring an additional 125,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,585,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,544,000 after purchasing an additional 115,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $138.72 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

