O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,702,000.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QSR opened at $69.37 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.